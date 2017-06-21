Free bowling program celebrates 10 years this summer

-

It's a program that keeps kids busy and active over the summer months -- not to mention safe from the scorching heat. And this year, it's celebrating ten years of spares, strikes, and gutter balls.

Related VideoView Larger

Kids Bowl Free allows registered kids to receive two free games of bowling every day for the entire summer. Parents can register their kids online, and will receive regular e-mails with the bowling vouchers. More than 1,350 bowling centers are taking part in the program nationwide this year, including many in Metro Atlanta. A full list of participating bowling centers can be found online.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Stone Mountain Stars & Strikes, showing off his skills to some less-than-impressed young bowlers!

App users: Watch video here