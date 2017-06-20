North GA summer school celebrates 37 years of music

- Not every student is thrilled by the idea of summer school. But there's one program in North Georgia that never has a problem packing in excited kids and adults.

The North Georgia School of Gospel Music is a two-week music camp held on the campus of the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.

This year, the school runs from June 18-30, and is celebrating its 37th year in existence.

Wow. This is a warm up?? Can't wait to hear how they sound later this morning!! @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl @UNG_News pic.twitter.com/youaLMLiOw — Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) June 20, 2017

The camp serves music students of all ages (last year's youngest was five years old, and the oldest in her 60s), and offers classes in everything from theory and sight reading to songwriting and conducting. Students can also sign up for private lessons in both voice and instruments.

Every evening, the school holds a "group sing" which is open to the public and streamed live online.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning in Dahlonega, learning more about the North Georgia School of Gospel Music and the talented men and women attending this year.

