Music legend John Oates documents life in new memoir

- Along with his musical parter Daryl Hall, John Oates has penned some of the most enduring hits in popular music history. Now, he's telling the stories behind those hits in a new memoir titled Change of Seasons.

The book chronicles the musician's upbringing in Pennsylvania and eventually meeting with Hall in the late 1960s, with whom he began writing and recording music. After three well-received but commercially unsuccessful albums, the duo finally scored a hit in 1976 with "Sara Smile," which was quickly followed up by the #1 hit "Rich Girl" in 1977. But it was the 1980 album Voices which really catapulted the musicians to superstardom, and began a streak of memorable hit songs and albums that continued through the rest of the decade. In addition to detailing that path to success, Change of Seasons also features a 5-track CD of solo material from Oates, which the artist says reflects his roots in blues and folk music.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken sat down with John Oates to learn more about his fascinating life and career.

