HOT TOPIC: Should naming a Valedictorian be a thing of the past?

At many American high schools, the graduation-day tradition of crowning a valedictorian is becoming a thing of the past.

In fact, the ranking of students from based on grade-point averages has been fading steadily for about the past decade.

In its place are honors that recognize everyone who scores at a certain threshold. This year, one school in Tennessee had 48 valedictorians.

About half of schools no longer report class rank. Administrators worry about intense, potentially unhealthy competition, and students letting worries about rank drive their course selections.

Should naming a Valedictorian be a thing of the past?

