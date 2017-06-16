Burgers with Buck: Table and Main

- Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken did everything in his power to prohibit #BurgersWithBuck from discovering Table and Main in downtown Roswell. Well, despite his best efforts to hijack the segment, here we are enjoying the delicious T&M Burger, and as usual...his evil plan backfired on him.

If you're curious as to what I'm talking about...click on the link.

WATCH: Burgers with Buck: The Corner Pub

Thanks to Executive Chef Woolery Back, for helping us put aside our differences, so that we could focus on the bigger picture. We strive to put make the world a better place by resolving conflict one wonderful burger at a time. That's how we roll at #BWB.

The T&M Burger begins with an eight ounce charbroiled Brasstown burger, house made pimento cheese, bacon jam, and bread and butter pickles, served on a toasted H&F bun. If it sounds great, it is.

MORE: Burgers with Buck: Southern Art

Table and Main is a cool place in the historic part of downtown Roswell, and while they are only open for dinner, the dining room and the really cool outdoor patio are available for private events.

For more information on Table and Main, including the menu and hours of operation, go to their website http://www.tableandmain.com/.

READ: Burgers with Buck: Jerry's Gourmet Burgers

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

YUMMY: Burgers with Buck: JCT. Kitchen & Bar