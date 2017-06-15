Good Day Brewery Week: Alpharetta's Jekyll Brewing

- Jekyll Island is one of the true gems of Georgia, an island getaway with some incredible beaches and wildlife. But if you just can’t find the time this summer for a long weekend there, you can at least get a “taste” of the Island thanks to a Metro Atlanta brewery.

We’re wrapping up Good Day Brewery Week at Alpharetta’s Jekyll Brewing, with a name inspired by Jekyll Island. What’s the beer connection? Brewmaster Josh Rachel says Georgia’s first brewery was started on Jekyll Island back in the 1700s, when settlers were forced to brew beer to have something to drink. Jekyll Brewing offers a variety of year-round, seasonal, and limited edition brews, with some unique selections including the popular Pineapple Habanero Hop Dang Diggity! Visitors are welcome to tour the facility and stop in the Tap Room, which serves up samples in a souvenir mason jar.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken is a big fan of Georgia’s Jekyll Island, so he decided to finish up this special week checking out its namesake.