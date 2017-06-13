Good Day Brewery Week: Lawrenceville's Slow Pour Brewing Co.

It’s Gwinnett County’s first craft brewery, and now that Lawrenceville’s Slow Pour Brewing Company is getting closer to opening, it seemed like a natural for Good Day Atlanta’s Brewery Week!

Work is wrapping up right now on the Slow Pour Brewing Company headquarters, located in an old trouser factory on Clayton Street in Lawrenceville. Not only will the building serve as a production facility, it will also include a tasting room and beer garden, pictures of which have teased anxious craft beer fans on Facebook. The team behind Slow Pour Brewing Company includes Master Brewer John Reynolds and CEO Marty Mazzawi, who are brothers-in-law, along with Facilities Manager Chick Spinks and Brian Barnard, Brand Development Director.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning in the future home of Slow Pour Brewing Company, getting a look at the team’s progress and some exclusive details on the beer they’ll be brewing up!