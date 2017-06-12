Good Day Brewery Week: Atlanta's Red Brick Brewing Co.

- The craft beer scene continues to boom around Metro Atlanta, with Georgia breweries becoming more and more popular both locally and across the country. And this week on Good Day Atlanta, we’re checking out five of the breweries helping to secure Georgia’s place on the “beer map.”

First stop is Red Brick Brewing Co., Atlanta’s oldest operating craft brewery. Red Brick was founded back in 1993, and produces a line of both year-round and seasonal offerings, the newest of which is Whale Shark Wheat, developed in partnership with Georgia Aquarium. A portion of sales of Whale Shark Wheat will go towards Georgia Aquarium’s whale shark conservation efforts, including international whale shark research trips and equipment. Whale Shark Wheat is currently being served on draft at the brewery and is sold in select stores, and will only be available for a limited time.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning at Red Brick Brewing Co., learning more about the brewery’s history and why it decided to partner with Georgia Aquarium for this special brew.