Burgers with Buck: The Corner Pub

- Located around the corner from Avondale, and around the corner from Decatur is The Corner Pub. It is a classic neighborhood restaurant and watering hole that serves fresh seasonal food, seven days a week. And while all of that sounds really great, the segment is not fresh seasonal food with Buck, it's #BurgersWithBuck.

The burger at The Corner Pub came highly recommended from a burger connoisseur who is almost as passionate as #BWB. On the menu, is a 'Build a Burger' option with a lot of great topping choices to customize your burger. #BWB opted for one that is not technically on the menu, but one that you could certainly enjoy.

The Corner Pub owner, Joshua Elrod who grew up in Avondale, recommended 'The James Adams Burger, named after his good friend. On it, house made pimento cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted bun. It is a delicious mess that many would attack with a knife and fork, but you know that's not how we roll. For the record, the shirt survived, but we are considering increasing our napkin budget.

It was great...thanks James.

