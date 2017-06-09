WATCH: Max makes adorable new friend

- We've quickly learned that Max excels when he's around children, and once again he made us very proud when he met a little girl at a restaurant this week.

Thursday, some of Max’s fosters, Katie Muse, Donna Bell and Susan Kicak, took him to Zoe’s Kitchen for lunch. Not long after arriving, Max caught the attention of an adorable little girl named Elizabeth.

Enjoyed going with my fosters to @ZoesKitchen. Made a new friend (look at previous tweets) & continued learning about being in public 🐶🍴 pic.twitter.com/7OCONBXnX8 — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) June 8, 2017

Elizabeth’s mother asked if her daughter could pet Max, and then the child enjoyed giving him a sweet belly rub. Her mother told us they recently lost their beloved dog, so it brought them joy to meet Max.

Nice meeting you, Elizabeth. Thank you for the belly rub at @ZoesKitchen 🐶☺️ #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/GHWqj0jPO4 — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) June 8, 2017

Lying on the ground, Max was incredibly gentle with Elizabeth and appeared to be completely comfortable as well as confident as she softly rubbed his belly. At one point, Max rolled over, with his paws in the air, which brought a huge smile to the little girl’s face.

Max always seems to shine brightly when he meets children. Recently, he enjoyed visits to Bells Ferry Elementary School and Alcova Elementary, where he greeted students with his Canine Assistants Instructor Kristen LaFevers.

In March, when he was just 18-weeks-old, Max made a special trip to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House and spent time with some of the families staying at the house near Egleston. We were blown away with how gentle, aware and sweet he was with all of the families.

"We've been working with Max to make sure he greets people nicely and is aware of what a person's physical situation is," Kristen previously said on Good Day Atlanta.

FOX 5 is partnering with Canine Assistants to help teach Max to become a service dog for a veteran in need.

