Roswell restaurants compete for city's best 'sip'

- Some of the best restaurants in Roswell are putting their best pours forward, creating specialty summer drinks for the second annual Summer Sippin' "Best Sip in Roswell" competition. But in the end...only one drink can become the city's top new drink of the season!

Summer Sippin' continues through July 31st, and features more than 20 participating restaurants creating new specialty drinks. During the event, which is presented by Roswell Inc, customers at each of the restaurants can order the drinks and then rate them using the Summer Sippin' app, available for both iPhone and Android. New this year, Summer Sippin' also includes non-alcoholic options, allowing restaurants to create non-alcoholic versions of their cocktails, or stand-alone drinks. Participating restaurants include Scooter’s Coffee, Foundation Social Eatery, The Mill Kitchen & Bar, Kale Me Crazy, 1920 Tavern, and The Big Ketch (get a full list of restaurants here).

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning in Roswell, getting a taste of a few of this year's creations and doing a little judging himself!

