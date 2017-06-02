Atlanta's top R&B artists join forces for Fox Theatre show

- They are two of the most successful R&B groups to cover come out of the Atlanta music scene -- and Friday night, they'll join forces for an unforgettable show at the Fox Theatre.

112 and Jagged Edge will headline the All ATL Show at the Fox Theatre on Friday, June 3rd at 8:00 p.m., joined by special guests Silk and Bobby V. 112 first came to prominence in the late 1990s with hits like "Cupid" and "Only You," and won a Grammy Award for their work on the hit single "I'll Be Missing You" with Puff Daddy and Faith Evans.

Jagged Edge is best known for hits including "Let's Get Married" and "Where The Party At," the latter earning the group a Grammy nomination in 2002. The All ATL Show is part of the Fox Theatre's Saturday Soul Series, which will also feature Stephanie Mills and Lalah Hathaway later this year.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got a chance to hang out with the members of 112 this week as the group prepared for the big show.