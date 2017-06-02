Burgers with Buck: Southern Art

- After winning two James Beard Awards, serving as Oprah Winfrey's personal chef for a decade, writing several best selling books, running successful restaurants, and cooking for multiple celebrities, world leaders and even royalty...Chef Art Smith thought he had just about done it all.

However, there was one obvious item missing on his otherwise quite impressive resume, #BurgersWithBuck. "Was" being the operative word.

This week #BWB headed to the Intercontinental Hotel Buckhead to meet Southern Art Smith at his restaurant, Southern Art. Caution...don't let the fact that the restaurant is more known for southern classics like fried chicken than burgers deceive you. The signature Southern Art Cheeseburger combines the classic elements of a backyard burger with a modern twist.

The six ounce Angus Beef patty is thick and cooked to perfection and served on a gluten free, brioche bun. It is topped with house made pimento cheese, caramelized Vidalia onions, Applewood smoked bacon, butter lettuce, and tomato. The bacon is optional, but let's be honest, it is a really good option.

Despite the fact that Chef Art has traveled the world and cooked for some of the world's most famous people, he feels that a burger is always appropriate, and after enjoying the Southern Art Burger, #BWB concurs.

If Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, the burger must be at least the unofficial food of summer (as well as winter, spring and fall...right?).

For more information on Southern Art, including the menu and hours of operation, go to their website http://southernart.com/.

