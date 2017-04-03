Spring break playbook: Adventure Air Sports in Kennesaw

- It's Spring Break week for many students (and parents!) around North Georgia, and this week we're finding fun and unique ways for families to stay active. And with rain and storms moving into the area Monday, we're starting the week with an indoor option for expending some energy!

Adventure Air Sports in Kennesaw is a brand-new indoor trampoline park, just opened in Town Center Plaza (behind the Marshalls and TJ Maxx) on Barrett Parkway. Features include a main trampoline court, Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course, foam pit, and "Mad Maxx" -- billed as Atlanta's only high-performance Euro trampoline. General admission is $16 for an hour of jumping, and $28 for two hours.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning "bouncing" into Spring Break with a first live look inside this new adventure destination for families.