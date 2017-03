"Sleepy Hollow" star Lydie Greenwood on GDA Good Day "Sleepy Hollow" star Lydie Greenwood on GDA "Sleepy Hollow" star Lydie Greenwood spoke with Elyse Eady on Good Day Atlanta about the season finale of the show, airing Friday night.

- "Sleepy Hollow" star Lydie Greenwood spoke with Elyse Eady on Good Day Atlanta about the season finale of the show, airing Friday night.

"Sleepy Hallow" airs at 9pm on FOX.

Prior to her role on "Sleepy Hollow" , Lyndie Greenwood appeared as “Sonya” on the action series “Nikita.” She has also been in “Rookie Blue,” “Flashpoint,” “Lost Girl” and “Covert Affairs.”