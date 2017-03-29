Canine Assistant enhances life of man with cerebral palsy

- It's been said that dog is man's best friend, and Tim Beighley and Ringer are living proof.

Beighley, 23, of Cobb County has cerebral palsy, and his service dog Ringer, a Canine Assistants alum, is always there to assist him physically, emotionally, and socially. The pair have only known each other for two years, but their bond is obvious. In fact, after a five year wait for a service dog, it was actually Ringer who picked Tim.

Watch video here

Beighley has faced many challenges in his life, and has tackled each one with a positive attitude and a smile on his face. Now, with Ringer by his side to help open doors, both literally and figuratively, Beighley is well on his way to attaining his goal of encouraging and inspiring others as a chaplain.

Just like Ringer, our Golden Retriever, Max, will become a service dog with Canine Assistants. We're helping teach him, and he'll eventually go to a veteran in need.

For more details about Canine Assistants, which is located in Milton, click here.