Casting Call: March 29, 2017

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing I can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.



Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself.

If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.



Cab Casting

“GREENLEAF” (TV) GREENLEAFExtras@gmail.com

(Oprah leads an Ensemble Cast)

* Men & Women – 100 Church Goers…10 Ushers…10 Deacons for a Church Scene.

* All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs

* Shoots: This Friday March 31st

* Put “TRIUMPH” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Amazing Opportunity for a Young Girl)

* Seeking: 10 – 14yrs Caucasian Girl as a “Photo Double” for star child actor.

* Thin, Height 4’9 – 4’11, Chin-Length Brunette Hair

* Shoots: June – October

* Put “CHIN LENGTH” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES – Apply ONLY if you have Experience – Pays Higher Rate $$$)

* Seeking: A Real “Warden” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: A Real “Deputy Warden” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: A Real “Chief of Security” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Must be Available for Fitting this Week

* Shoots: Monday April 3rd

* Put “Warden 3, Deputy Warden 3, COS 3” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com

* M/W w/Veterinary Experience (specifically Primates), also “Lab Techs” 18yrs & Older

* LOTS of Men & Women w/Current or Prior “Military Experience” 21 – 55yrs

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* Put “Vet Experience, or Military” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES – Apply ONLY if you have Experience – Pays Higher Rate $$$)

* Seeking: Real “Prison Medical Representative” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: Real “Intake Officer” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Must be Available for Fitting this Week

* Shoots: Monday April 3rd

* Put “Prison Medical 3, or Intake 3” in subject line

SouthernBGcasting

“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com

* Seeking: “Haitian” Men, Women, and Kids All Ages

* Shoots: Tuesday April 4th

* Put “Haitian” in subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Bodybuilder types & Athletically built Men & Women – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects )

MaryLou…Untitled Reba Project…The Resident…Insatiable

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Insatiable” (Film) Insatiable@centralcasting.com

(Alyssa Milano, Debby Ryan)

* SHOOTS OVERNIGHT…Monday April 3rd

* LOTS of Men & Women for a GALA PARTY SCENE (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Submit Pictures w/Men in Tuxedo/Nice Suit & Women in Evening Gown/Cocktail Dress

* Put “Tuxedo/Nice Suit, or Evening Gown/Cocktail Dress” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com

* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.

* Put “Medical Personnel” in subject line.

Bina Warren Casting

“Are You The One” (MTV/Season 6) binawarren@gmail.com

(Nationwide Search – Winner gets One Million Dollars $$$$)

* Seeking: Hot Looking/Attractive African American Guys 21 – 26yrs

* Include in email: Why you’re single and want to make connection on “Are You The One”

* Put “Attractive AA Guy” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking KIDS (All Ethnicities) 6 –11yrs

* Would love sibling groups within this age group

* Shoots: April 6th

* Put “Elementary” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(LUNCH LADY)

* Seeking: “Lunch Lady” w/some acting ability (All Ethnicities) 40yrs & Older

* Shoots: April 6th

* Put “LUNCH LADY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(YOUNG HUNTERS)

* Seeking Experienced Young Hunters // Experienced w/Guns & Rifles 16 –21yrs

* Shoots: Multiple Days through May

* Put “HUNTERS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(National Guard)

* Seeking: Fit/In Shape Men & Women to portray National Guard 18yrs & Older

* Should be Clean Shaven w/shorter Military Style Haircut or be willing to cut it!

* Shoots: April 10th

* Put “NATIONAL GUARD” in subject line