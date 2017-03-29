'Donut wagon' drives business to new Duluth donut shop

- Cookies and Cream, French Toast, Birthday Cake, and Fruity Pebbles. No, we're not just naming off your favorite guilty pleasures -- these are just a few of the varieties offered at a new Duluth donut shop.

Simply Done Donuts is set to open this Friday, March 31 at 3550 West Lawrenceville St., Suite 340 in Duluth. If the name sounds familiar, it's because founder Karissa Norfleet has operated a donut food truck (actually, food wagon) for the past few years. The new Duluth location is her first storefront, and features an extensive list of cake-style donuts made from scratch. Along with the donuts mentioned earlier, the Simply Done menu also includes Smorelicious, Butterfinger, and even something called the Old Dirty Bird (Chocolate Cream, Reese's Peanut Butter drizzle, and crushed Oreo)!

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken had to get a first taste of this new Duluth donut shop, and spent the morning there testing out a few (or, more than a few...) of the offerings there.

