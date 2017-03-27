Max attends 35th annual Auto Show

Posted:Mar 27 2017 11:47AM EDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 12:00PM EDT

ATLANTA - Max was a huge hit at the 35th annual Atlanta International Auto Show over the weekend. 

The Auto Show serves as the Georgia World Congress Center's largest consumer event of the year, filling up the 400,000-square-foot floor with vehicles from the world’s top automakers.

Due to the size of the event, this was a great way for Max to learn about managing crowds, which is critical to his teachings in becoming a service dog for a veteran in need. And, speaking of veteran, Max got to meet a local veteran attending the event! 

Max also enjoyed meeting some of his youngest fans. 

