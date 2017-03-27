Max attends 35th annual Auto Show

ATLANTA - Max was a huge hit at the 35th annual Atlanta International Auto Show over the weekend.
He's here! @Fox5Max at the auto show. My popularity goes up hanging with Max. #AIAS17 #fox5storm pic.twitter.com/xYPK8xCrBb— David Chandley (@DChandleyFOX5) March 25, 2017
The Auto Show serves as the Georgia World Congress Center's largest consumer event of the year, filling up the 400,000-square-foot floor with vehicles from the world’s top automakers.
Due to the size of the event, this was a great way for Max to learn about managing crowds, which is critical to his teachings in becoming a service dog for a veteran in need. And, speaking of veteran, Max got to meet a local veteran attending the event!
Had so much fun at the @ATLAUTOSHOW 🐶 I got to meet this veteran! Makes me excited to one day be with my veteran. #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/NEK4l2HMKh— Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 26, 2017
Max also enjoyed meeting some of his youngest fans.
Making new friends at the @ATLAUTOSHOW! #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/HoL1ITIIRh— Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 25, 2017
