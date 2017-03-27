Audiences head to the drive-in for a unique new 'Grease'

From its Tony-nominated debut on Broadway, to the blockbuster 1978 film adaption, to last year’s highly successful live television presentation on FOX, Grease is easily one of the most successful musicals of all time. Now, “Grease lightning” is about to strike again, this time at one of the country’s most innovative theatre companies.

The all-new Serenbe Playhouse production of Grease opened March 23 and runs through April 16 at the Wild Flower Meadow at Serenbe. Artistic director Brian Clowdus stages each production in a site-specific (generally outdoor) setting, and has created a 1950s-style drive-in theatre to tell the story of the rebellious young students of Rydell High, complete with audience seating in vintage cars and a massive LED "movie" screen.

Cast members include Randi Garza as Sandy and Michael Stiggers, Jr. as Danny, and none other than Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken as “the main brain” Vince Fontaine!

Turns out, our Vince Fontaine is a super famous @FOX5Atlanta reporter! Check out @paulfromfox5's GREASE feature later this week! #spGREASE pic.twitter.com/OFkJhuTw3O — Serenbe Playhouse (@OnStageSerenbe) March 23, 2017

The show is already the highest pre-sold production in the company's history, and Saturday's crowd of 400 was the largest ever at a Serenbe Playhouse show!

Click here for more information on this much-buzzed about production of the beloved musical.

