- Tyler Perry's hit series, If Loving You Is Wrong, actors Joel Rush and April Parker Jones stop by Good Day Atlanta this week.

The two talked about their characters on the show dirty cop "Edward" and single working mom "Natalie" plus details on this season. T

hey also shared some inside tips on what life is like working on a Tyler Perry set right here in Atlanta.

If Loving You Is Wrong airs on OWN for more information click here.