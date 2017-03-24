Contractor, TV Host headlines spring Atlanta Home Show

You've seen him work miracles on HGTV and DIY Network shows, including "Stone House Revival" and "Ellen's Design Challenge."

Now, contractor and TV personality Jeff Devlin is stopping by Atlanta to help others do the same thing. Devlin is headlining this year's Spring Atlanta Home Show, which takes place March 24-26 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

The largest home show in Georgia, the event features hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the hottest trends in home improvement, along with a full schedule of presenters speaking about various home and garden-related topics. Devlin will take the Reliable Heating & Air Home Show Stage at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m on Saturday, focusing on the topic "Remodel Like a Pro."

Atlantan Joe Washington (seen on HGTV's "Ground Breakers") will take the stage Sunday at 3:00 p.m., with a presentation entitled "Adapt & Garden Smart."

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Cobb Galleria Centre, getting a preview of this year's show and speaking with Jeff Devlin about why he's such a strong advocate for skilled trades.

