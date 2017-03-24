Canine Assistants welcomes two new litters of puppies

- Two new puppy litters were just born at Canine Assistants, which is where Max is from.

Watch video of the puppies here

The litters include Goldendoodles and Golden Retriever-Chocolate Lab mixes.

FOX is partnering with Canine Assistants to help teach Max to become a service dog for a veteran in need. Just like Max, the newborn pups will learn how to become service dogs.

LEARN MORE: Operation Max

According to the staff at Canine Assistants, it's very important to start socializing and teaching the puppies at a young age.

"It's very important at an early age that they think all dogs grow up at the grocery store or Home Depot, so they accept being in public as what every dog does," said Dr. Kent Bruner. "It's very normal, and they've done it their whole life."

Dr. Bruner said it's also important for Canine Assistants to have a variety of dogs to cater to the different personalities they will one day work with.

Stay up to date with Max:

NEXT: Max moves back to FOX 5 Newsroom