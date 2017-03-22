Casting Call: March 22, 2017

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.



Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing I can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.



Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself.

If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.



If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Central Casting Georgia

“Insatiable” (Film) Insatiable@centralcasting.com

(Alyssa Milano, Debby Ryan)

* Male & Female High School types…All Ethnicities 15 – 17yrs

* Shoots: Next Tuesday March 28th

* Put “High School Types” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men/Women/Kids for “Airport Scene” (All Ethnicities) All Ages

* Shoots March 30th, 31st and April 3rd

* Put “Airport Scene” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Break Dancers, Jugglers, Joggers, Extras w/Bikes (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Extras who Rollerblade // Extras w/Baby Carriages // Extras w/Dogs for Park Scene.

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Catrett & Associates Casting

“V” (TV Pilot) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Portraying Undercover CIA Agents)

* Seeking Athletically Built / Scruffy Tough Looking Men over 6’0 – All Ethnicities

* Facial Hair, Long Hair, Messy Hair are great for this one. 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: March 29th & 30th….MUST be available for BOTH days

* Put “WILD STYLE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(YOUNG HUNTERS)

* Seeking Experienced Young Hunters // Experienced w/Guns & Rifles 16 –21yrs

* Shoots: Multiple Days through May

* Put “HUNTERS” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)

* Seeking people of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Basketball Arena Crowd Scene.

* Shoots: Monday March 27th 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

SouthernBGcasting

“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com

* Seeking: Sexy Female Model types – All Ethnicities 21 – 30yrs

* Caucasian & Asian Men/Women w/a “Wealthy look & Upscale Wardrobe” 40 – 70yrs

* Any type of “Luxury Vehicles”….2010 & Newer

* Put “Model type, Wealthy, Luxury Vehicle” in subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Men w/Long (Straight/Curly) Hair, Dreads, Braids, etc. – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

MacGyver..MaryLou..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident…Insatiable

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com

* Middle Eastern Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.

* Put “Middle Eastern, Medical Personnel” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com

(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)

* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Towns People” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“V” (TV Pilot) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Portraying Undercover CIA Agents)

* Seeking Clean Cut Athletically Built – Hispanic, Native American, Middle Eastern Men

* 6’0 Taller // 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: March 29th & 30th….MUST be available for BOTH days

* Put “SUNGLASSES” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray Mall Shoppers (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: March 27th

* Put “MALL” in subject line