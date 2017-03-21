Burgers with Buck features Pub Ten in Gwinnett County Good Day Burgers With Buck features Pub Ten in Gwinnett County Burgers With Buck features Pub Ten in Gwinnett County

- It's a week long celebration of burgers in Gwinnett County, where 12 restaurants are offering seven days of seven dollar burgers that can be paired with an optional beer chosen by the chef.

Tuesday, "Burgers With Buck" featured Pub Ten's special creation for the event, the "California burger," live on Good Day Atlanta.

Burgers and Brews week is sponsored by Explore Gwinnett. See the list of the participating restaurants below. For more on Pub Ten click here. For more on Explore Gwinnett click here.

Participating Restaurants: