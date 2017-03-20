R&B star Monica to perform at Atlanta Hawks game Good Day R&B star Monica to perform at Atlanta Hawks game R&B star Monica to perform at Atlanta Hawks game

- R&B superstar Monica stopped by Good Day Atlanta today to discuss her upcoming performance during the April 6, 2017 Atlanta Hawks game against the Boston Celtics.

The Grammy winner's future appearance will mark the first by an R&B artist as part of the ongoing concert series that up until now has featured hip-hop artist.

The Atlanta native also talked about her five plus year partnership with the Aids Healthcare Foundation.

Monica said she is excited to partner with AHF and the Atlanta Hawks on "Swipe Right Night," a singles-themed night at the Hawks game the night she is performing. She also said she is encouraging her fans to date safely.

