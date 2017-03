MasterChef Junior contestant meets former First Lady Michelle Obama Good Day MasterChef Junior contestant meets former First Lady Michelle Obama MasterChef Junior contestant meets former First Lady Michelle Obama

She shined in last night's MasterChef Junior episode and even impressed former First Lady Michelle Obama. Sugar Hill's own "Justise" stopped by Good Day Atlanta with details on her mystery box challenge win and the awesome opportunity she earned.

MasterChef Junior airs on Thursday nights at 8PM on FOX 5. For more information click here.