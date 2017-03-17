Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these Irish recipes

- In honor of Saint Patrick's Day, Executive Chef Thomas McKeown from the Hyatt Regency Atlanta stopped by Good Day Friday morning with some authentic Irish dishes.

Chef McKeown originally immigrated from Ireland to the United States, pursuing a culinary degree from Johnson & Wales before ending up at the Hyatt.

Chef McKeown prepared several items on Good Day Atlanta, including Colcannon Fritters, Irish soda bread and Irish coffee. Take a look at the recipes below.

IRISH SODA BREAD

Ingredients

½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup rolled oats

3 cup whole wheat flour

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. bread soda

¼ cup Irish butter

2 cup buttermilk

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°

2. Mix all dry ingredients and crumble in the butter. Add the milk and mix.

3. Place mix on table and lightly need until together. Shape dough into 7 inch rounds, cut an “X” on top – about ¼ inch deep

4. Bake for 25 minutes. Then lower to 350° for an additional 20 minutes.

5. Test with a skewer, or tap the bottom, it should sound hollow.

6. Buttermilk ratio adjust depending on the time of year and how much moisture in your flour.

7. Serve with Kerry Gold Irish Butter

TRADITIONAL IRISH COFFEE

Ingredients

1 cup Freshly Brewed Coffee

1 Tea Spoon of Brown Sugar

1 ½ ounces of Your Favorite Irish whiskey

4 tablespoons of Lightly Whipped Heavy Cream

Directions

1. Preheat your Irish coffee glass by filling it with boiling water for 5 seconds, then pour the water out.

2. Add 1 teaspoon of brown sugar and a good measure of Irish whiskey into the warmed glass.

3. Fill the glass to within ¼ inch of the brim with hot, strong black coffee. Stir well to dissolve all the brown sugar.

4. Carefully, pour lightly whipped cream over the back of a spoon so that it floats on top of the coffee.

5. Do not stir after adding the cream; optimal flavor comes from drinking the coffee and Irish whiskey through the cream.

COLCANNON CROQUETTES

Ingredients

4 cups cooked, mashed potatoes

1 cup Pinestreet Market Bacon

2 eggs, beaten White Oak Pastures Eggs

2-4 tbsp. buttermilk

3 tbsp. chopped chives

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

1/4 c. butter, melted Kerry Gold Butter

1 ½ cup Seasoned Flour

1 ½ cup Egg Wash (Eggs and Milk)

1 1/2 c. panko bread crumbs

Directions

1. Combine first 6 ingredients; mix well. Divide mixture into 8 portions and shape into croquettes.

2. Dip the croquettes into flour, then eggs, then crumbs.

3. Place on lightly greased 15 x 10 x 1 inch jelly roll pan. Cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours.

4. Deep fry in a pan until golden brown on all sides

5. Serve with Grated Irish White Cheddar or Crumbled Cashel Blue Cheese.