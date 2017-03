Towanda Braxton talks 'Braxton Family Values' on GDA Good Day Towanda Braxton talks 'Braxton Family Values' on GDA Towanda Braxton talks 'Braxton Family Values' on GDA

- The Braxtons are back for a new season of their reality show. This season is filled with romance, divorce and confrontation.

Today on Good Day Atlanta Towanda Braxton joined us to discuss her latest ventures in acting and beauty plus an update on how she is healing from her own divorce.

"Braxton Family Values," returns tonight on WE TV for more information click here. The Braxton family is having a watch party at Bar Chixx in Duluth for more information click here.