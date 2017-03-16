Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 16, 2017

Bargain Hunters Prepare for "Treasure" Hunt in Sandy Springs: It's a long-running fundraiser that bargain hunters wait all year for -- and if you're a fan of thrift shopping, there's no telling what "treasures" you'll find this weekend.



Tossed Out Treasures is an annual fundraiser for The Sandy Springs Society, a charitable organization that raises money and donates it to several non-profit agencies throughout the city of Sandy Springs. Tossed Out Treasures features thousands of gently-used items for sale, including clothing and accessories, furniture, household items, and more. The sale takes place Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, and at the end of the event, all unsold merchandise is donated to charity.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken stopped by this year's sale for a look at the treasures that are up-for-grabs!



WEB LINK:

http://sandyspringssociety.org/tossed-out-treasures/

