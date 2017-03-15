Max moves back to FOX 5 Newsroom

- Max has made his way back to the FOX 5 Newsroom.

The future service dog is now staying with Good Day Atlanta Producer Susan Kicak. He moved in with Susan Thursday morning after spending several days with his brothers and sisters at the Canine Assistants farm in Milton.

Settling into my new home for the next 2 weeks with my foster, @GoodDayAtlanta producer Susan! We're getting ready for the shows 🐶🎥 pic.twitter.com/1ry4flHx9o — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 17, 2017

Max and Susan have already enjoyed several public outings, including a trip to the Governor's Mansion in Buckhead and cheering on the Georgia Tech women's basketball team Thursday night.

I had so much fun last night. My foster took me to a @GTWBB game 🏀Congrats on your win! #OperationMax #togetherweswarm pic.twitter.com/0fDpHeF2RY — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 17, 2017

FOX is partnering with Canine Assistants to help teach Max to become a service dog for a veteran in need.

The Golden Retriever continues to learn new things every week, and we're also making sure he's reliable as well as consistent on the things he already knows.

Ahead of his trip to the farm, Max spent two weeks staying in the sales department with Account Executive Donna Bell. He'll go to FOX 5 Digital Producer Katie Muse after his stay with Susan.

