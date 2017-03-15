Max moves back to FOX 5 Newsroom

Posted:Mar 15 2017 01:27PM EDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 09:43AM EDT

ATLANTA - Max has made his way back to the FOX 5 Newsroom. 

LEARN MORE: Operation Max

The future service dog is now staying with Good Day Atlanta Producer Susan Kicak. He moved in with Susan Thursday morning after spending several days with his brothers and sisters at the Canine Assistants farm in Milton. 

Max and Susan have already enjoyed several public outings, including a trip to the Governor's Mansion in Buckhead and cheering on the Georgia Tech women's basketball team Thursday night.

FOX is partnering with Canine Assistants to help teach Max to become a service dog for a veteran in need. 

The Golden Retriever continues to learn new things every week, and we're also making sure he's reliable as well as consistent on the things he already knows. 

Watch video here

Ahead of his trip to the farm, Max spent two weeks staying in the sales department with Account Executive Donna Bell. He'll go to FOX 5 Digital Producer Katie Muse after his stay with Susan. 

Stay up to date with Max:

DON'T MISS: Max shoots hoops with Harlem Globetrotters


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories