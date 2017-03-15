Casting Call: March 15, 2017

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.



Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you.



The one thing I can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.



Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.



Just keep resubmitting yourself.

If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.



If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)

* Very Tall Men – 6’6 & Taller (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* REAL Police Officers and Prison Guards (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

SouthernBGcasting

“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com

* Seeking: Real String Quartet (Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: “Male Hipster” types (Think Little 5 Points) All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “String Quartet, Male Hipster” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* REAL Male & Female “Burn Victims” and “Amputees” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Burn Victim, or Amputee” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity)

* Males w/Long (Straight/Curly) Hair, Dreads, Braids, etc. – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Tammy Smith Casting

“The Last Full Measure” (Film) extras@TSCasting.com

(Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan)

* Seeking: Older Men to portray Bikers & Trucker types (All Ethnicities) 45yrs & Older

* Seeking: Pentagon/Government type (Officers and Civilian) 25yrs & Older

* Seeking People w/Cars 1985–2000

* Put “Biker/Trucker, Pentagon, Older Car” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray Mall Shoppers (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: March 27th

* Put “MALL” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Break Dancers, Jugglers, Joggers, Extras w/Bikes

* Extras who Rollerblade // Extras w/Baby Carriages // Extras w/Dogs for Park Scene.

* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

SouthernBGcasting

“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com

* Male Bodyguard types / 6’1 or Taller – All Ethnicities 25 – 50yrs

* Caucasian Men/Women w/a “Wealthy look” & “Upscale Wardrobe” 40 – 70yrs

* Any type of “Luxury Vehicles”….2010 & Newer

* Put “Bodyguard, Wealthy, Luxury Vehicle” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(SIBLING GROUPS)

* Looking for Sibling Groups that have Children Ages 10 –18yrs

* Shoots: April 3rd – Early June (Not all dates in between)

* Put “Siblings” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

MacGyver..MaryLou..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident…Insatiable

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com

(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)

* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Towns People” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com

* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.

* ALSO Seeking: an East Indian Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Medical Personnel, or East Indian Man or Women” in subject line.