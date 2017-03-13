Science of transportation explored in Children's Museum exhibit

- If there’s one thing we know about in Atlanta, it’s transportation; after all, we spend a lot of time stuck in traffic. But an exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta goes beyond the highways, exploring the various ways human beings get from here…to there.

“From Here to There” is the feature exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta through May 29th, and aims to teach kids about the science behind transportation.

The exhibit covers the many ways through which things move from Point A to Point B, including travel by air, land, and sea. Interactive elements within the exhibit include a rideable hovercraft, a hot air balloon-launching station, and wind-powered sail boats. “From Here to There” is included with Museum admission, which is $14.95 for adults and kids, and hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning with some of his new best friends at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, going from here…to there…and back again!