Max moves back to FOX 5 sales department

Posted:Mar 10 2017 01:07PM EST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 01:08PM EST

ATLANTA - Operation Max continues at FOX 5, and the puppy is well on his way to becoming a service dog for a veteran in need. 

LEARN MORE: Operation Max

Max moved back to the FOX 5 Atlanta sales department last week and has been staying with Account Executive Donna Bell, who is on his small team of fosters. 

Now 19-weeks-old, Max has been learning a lot. He spends the majority of his time at his foster's side, in addition to working with his Canine Assistants instructor, Kristen LaFevers, several days a week. 

Max's foster team has been working closely with Kristen and Canine Assistants to ensure he learns everything he needs to know about becoming a service dog. 

Donna has taken Max on a number of public outings, which have included sales calls and business lunches. They have visited a number of restaurants, attended church in Buckhead, played in the park, and Donna even took him to boot-camp with her early in the morning before Good Day Atlanta. 

He's also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Beebe. 

Max will be with Donna until Tuesday. Then, he'll enjoy a trip to the Canine Assistants farm before moving back to the newsroom to stay with Good Day Atlanta Producer Susan Kicak. 

You can watch Max on Good Day Atlanta, Monday-Friday. 

Stay up to date with Max:

DON'T MISS: Max shoots hoops with Harlem Globetrotters 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories