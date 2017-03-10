Max moves back to FOX 5 sales department

- Operation Max continues at FOX 5, and the puppy is well on his way to becoming a service dog for a veteran in need.

I go everywhere my person goes... including the bathroom 🐶🚽 #OperationMax #TMI pic.twitter.com/ahIvyQDAXF — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 10, 2017

Max moved back to the FOX 5 Atlanta sales department last week and has been staying with Account Executive Donna Bell, who is on his small team of fosters.

Hanging out in the @FOX5Atlanta sales department with my foster, Donna. I'm learning to be in sync with my person. #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/eQXPYKoInB — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 7, 2017

My foster, Donna, took me to @VillageBurger 🐶🍔 Continuing to learn how to be in public! #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/29RSy22bWR — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 8, 2017

Now 19-weeks-old, Max has been learning a lot. He spends the majority of his time at his foster's side, in addition to working with his Canine Assistants instructor, Kristen LaFevers, several days a week.

Max's foster team has been working closely with Kristen and Canine Assistants to ensure he learns everything he needs to know about becoming a service dog.

Learning to catch with my foster, Donna! I think my time spent with the @Globies has paid off! pic.twitter.com/VCeCQOqxQk — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 6, 2017

Donna has taken Max on a number of public outings, which have included sales calls and business lunches. They have visited a number of restaurants, attended church in Buckhead, played in the park, and Donna even took him to boot-camp with her early in the morning before Good Day Atlanta.

He's also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Beebe.

My foster, Donna, took me to church this morning and she says I did great! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/JEi0Q4D4W3 — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 6, 2017

Up and at 'em this morning! Visiting @DoYouBootCamp with my foster, Donna! I'm settling while she works out 🐶💪🏻#OperationMax pic.twitter.com/0KHAfiXhj5 — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 6, 2017

Max will be with Donna until Tuesday. Then, he'll enjoy a trip to the Canine Assistants farm before moving back to the newsroom to stay with Good Day Atlanta Producer Susan Kicak.

You can watch Max on Good Day Atlanta, Monday-Friday.

