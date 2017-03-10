Burgers with Buck: Fox Bros. BBQ

When you think of Fox Brother's Bar-B-Q, located in Atlanta somewhere between Little Five Points and Candler Park, your mind is likely filled with images of ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and smoked wings. And while we at #BurgersWithBuck fully support and even partake in all of the above from time-to-time, our true calling is to celebrate burgers in metro Atlanta and beyond.

The Fox Bros. "Burger" started as a special menu item in response to the burger craze that was sweeping the city, the country, and for that matter the world. With a kitchen that wasn't set up to add a traditional burger to the menu, Justin and Jonathan Fox created a "Burger" instead, and it has quickly become one of the most popular menu items.

Watch Good Day's Buck Lanford try the burger

The Fox Bros. "Burger" starts with their signature brisket, chopped and topped with bacon. Then they add tomato, red onion, and here is the key... melted house made pimento cheese and jalapeno mayo, all served on a toasted and buttered brioche bun. It's not a burger in the traditional sense as there is no ground meat, but #BWB was not about to let a little technicality like that get in the way.

It's hard to believe that Fox Bros. will soon be celebrating their tenth anniversary, and it's perhaps even harder to believe that it took #BurgersWithBuck 76 episodes to finally get out there and feature their "Burger".

The old adage, good things come to those who wait certainly rings true in this case.

For more information about Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, including menu, hours of operation, and details about their Que-Osk, go to their website http://www.foxbrosbbq.com/.

