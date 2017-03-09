Local Cheerleader cast in new FOX reality show 'KICKING & SCREAMING' Good Day Local Cheerleader cast in new FOX reality show 'KICKING & SCREAMING' Local Cheerleader contestant in new FOX reality show 'Kicking and Screaming"

- An Atlanta Hawks cheerleader with an undergraduate degree in political science and a graduate degree in communications has decided to trade in her pom-poms and books for a walk on the wild side in the new FOX reality show KICKING & SCREAMING.

Atlanta native Nakeisha Turk is one of two contestants from Georgia that will join eight other survivalist in the jungles of Fiji to compete for the grand prize of $500.000.

The show premieres Thursday night on FOX 5 at 9 p.m. and is hosted by Hannah Simone (NEW GIRL).

The series drops unlikely duos in the South Pacific, where they must work together to overcome hunger, animals and extreme weather among other challenges.

For more information on KICKING & SCREAMING click here.