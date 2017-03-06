Max 'shoots hoops' with Harlem Globetrotters

ATLANTA - Max made some new friends on Good Day Atlanta Monday morning!
Made some new friends this morning! @Globies 🐶🏀 pic.twitter.com/Brd3H1uhOk— Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 6, 2017
The Golden Retriever puppy had fun with several members of the Harlem Globetrotters, who stopped by FOX 5 to talk about some upcoming games in north Georgia.
The "Globies" will be at Atlanta's Philips Arena for a game on Saturday, March 11, and then move up to Duluth for a game at the Infinite Energy Center on Saturday, March 18. This year’s World Tour features the first-ever 4-point line, which is located 30 feet from the basket.
Behind the scenes: playing ball with my news friends @Globies during @GoodDayAtlanta 🏀🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/7zypzu6nQC— Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 6, 2017
Monday morning, Max enjoyed chasing a basketball around the Good Day set and had fun spending time with Buckets Blakes and El Gato Melendez.
LOL @Fox5Max doesn't know what to think with the @globies hanging out in studio!! @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/Mvwm9B5Y6O— Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) March 6, 2017
FOX is partnering with Canine Assistants to help teach Max to become a service dog for a veteran in need.
