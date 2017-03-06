Max 'shoots hoops' with Harlem Globetrotters

By: Katie Muse

ATLANTA - Max made some new friends on Good Day Atlanta Monday morning! 

The Golden Retriever puppy had fun with several members of the Harlem Globetrotters, who stopped by FOX 5 to talk about some upcoming games in north Georgia.

The "Globies" will be at Atlanta's Philips Arena for a game on Saturday, March 11, and then move up to Duluth for a game at the Infinite Energy Center on Saturday, March 18.  This year’s World Tour features the first-ever 4-point line, which is located 30 feet from the basket.

Monday morning, Max enjoyed chasing a basketball around the Good Day set and had fun spending time with Buckets Blakes and El Gato Melendez. 

FOX is partnering with Canine Assistants to help teach Max to become a service dog for a veteran in need. 

