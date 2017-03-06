Max 'shoots hoops' with Harlem Globetrotters

- Max made some new friends on Good Day Atlanta Monday morning!

Made some new friends this morning! @Globies 🐶🏀 pic.twitter.com/Brd3H1uhOk — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 6, 2017

The Golden Retriever puppy had fun with several members of the Harlem Globetrotters, who stopped by FOX 5 to talk about some upcoming games in north Georgia.

The "Globies" will be at Atlanta's Philips Arena for a game on Saturday, March 11, and then move up to Duluth for a game at the Infinite Energy Center on Saturday, March 18. This year’s World Tour features the first-ever 4-point line, which is located 30 feet from the basket.

Behind the scenes: playing ball with my news friends @Globies during @GoodDayAtlanta 🏀🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/7zypzu6nQC — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 6, 2017

Monday morning, Max enjoyed chasing a basketball around the Good Day set and had fun spending time with Buckets Blakes and El Gato Melendez.

FOX is partnering with Canine Assistants to help teach Max to become a service dog for a veteran in need.

