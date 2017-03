Simple exercises for everyone with celebrity trainer Kenya Crooks Good Day Simple exercises for everyone with celebrity trainer Kenya Crooks Simple exercises for everyone with celebrity trainer Kenya Crooks

- Celebrity trainer Kenya Crooks stopped by Good Day Atlanta Monday morning with some advice for staying fit.

Crooks is currently featured in We TV's Mama June: From Not To Hot and is working on transforming "Mama June" after her weight loss surgery.

Monday he demonstrated three easy exercises for viewers to try at home. Watch the video above to learn more!

For more information on Mama June: From Not To Hot click here. For more information on Kenya Crooks tweet @TheKenyaCrooks.