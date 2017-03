Actor Ernie Hudson talks APB on Good Day Atlanta Good Day Actor Ernie Hudson talks APB on Good Day Atlanta Actor Ernie Hudson talks APB on Good Day Atlanta

- It's a mix of old policing and new technology in a new way to fight crime on the FOX series APB Actor Ernie Hudson known for being one the original "Ghostbusters," joins the FOX show as " Capt. Ed. Conrad," opposite of Justin Kirk and co-star Natalie Martinez.

Hudson stopped by Good Day Atlanta with a inside look of the mid-season series show airs on FOX 5 tonight at 9:01PM click here for more. For more information on Ernie Hudson click here.