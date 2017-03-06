WATCH: Paul Milliken almost tumbles off Good Day set

- Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is having a serious case of the Mondays!

This chair without a wheel almost just killed me on live TV. Possible sabotage by @BuckFOX5?? @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/iPXLl2V0R1 — Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) March 6, 2017

Paul, who's filling in for Joanne Feldman, was in the middle of the forecast, telling Katie Beasley how it's going to start feeling like spring, when all of a sudden his chair almost rolled off the set.

Paul and Katie both broke out in laughter!

Watch their priceless reaction

Paul's "almost" tumble took place just before 5 a.m.