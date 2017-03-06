WATCH: Paul Milliken almost tumbles off Good Day set

Posted:Mar 06 2017 07:08AM EST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 07:10AM EST

ATLANTA - Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is having a serious case of the Mondays! 

Paul, who's filling in for Joanne Feldman, was in the middle of the forecast, telling Katie Beasley how it's going to start feeling like spring, when all of a sudden his chair almost rolled off the set. 

Paul and Katie both broke out in laughter!

Paul's "almost" tumble took place just before 5 a.m. 


