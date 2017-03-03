Max visits families at Atlanta Ronald McDonald House

Max made a special trip to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House this week, putting smiles on several people’s faces.

Wednesday night, the future service dog spent time with some of the families staying at the house near Egleston.

Max's Canine Assistants instructor, Kristen LaFevers, said it was a great experience for him and he blew her away with how gentle, aware and sweet he was with all of the families.

"We've been working with Max to make sure he greets people nicely and is aware of what a person's physical situation is," Kristen said on Good Day Atlanta Thursday morning.

One of the children Max met, Peter, had just undergone a liver transplant and headed home to Alabama the next day. Max greeted him by licking his tiny toes, which brought a huge smile to the baby boy's face.

"For an 18-week-old, he was so gentle," Kristen said. "Moving forward, as Max's brain keeps growing, we're going to keep challenging him even more."

Please keep my new @ARMHC friend, Journey, in your thoughts today. She's undergoing surgery at @childrensatl. pic.twitter.com/2pfJ6bFsx7 — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) March 2, 2017

“Thank you for bringing joy to our families,” Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (ARMHC) said on its Facebook page Thursday.

ARMHC is a non-profit organization that offers a free home to families while their children receive medical treatment. The 50-bedroom Egleston House, located on Gatewood Road, is one of two Ronald McDonald House locations in Georgia. In 2016, Atlanta RMHC served families from 143 counties in Georgia and 24 states in the U.S.

