Casting Call: March 1, 2017

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.



Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra." Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. When it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not... Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself.

If you're right for a part - they'll call you. If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com (Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt)

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

(OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Men /Women / Kids comfortable Painting their Faces for a “Fun Overnight Shoot”

* All Ages & Ethnicities – Shoots: Saturday (March 11th) and Sunday (March 12th)

* Put “FACEPAINT” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Lucky Logan” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Upscale Vehicles (and their Drivers), Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, etc.

* Include in Submission: Photos of You & Your Car – Vehicles’ Year, Make, Model.

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – March 3rd

* Put “UPSCALE CAR” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

* Seeking Men / Women / Kids to portray Military Families (All Ethnicities)

* Shoots on Multiple Dates in Marietta

* March 17th (Day Shoot), March 18th (Overnight), March 18th, 19th & 20th (Overnight)

* Once you've emailed in we will ask you availability for each day

* Put “SING TO ME” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“OPEN CALL for Multiple Projects” (TV/Film)

* Men, Women & Kids in Madison & Oxford, GA. ---- 6yrs old & Older

* Where: Morgan County Library (1131 East Ave., Madison, GA. 30650)

* When: Next Saturday – March 11th (11am – 3pm)

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Caucasian Males w/Business Wardrobe to portray “FBI & Banker” Types 30 – 50yrs

* Drivable Old CARS – 1990’s & Older

* Put “FBI/Banker type, Old Car” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

* Men/Women w/a “Police Officer” look. – MUST be in great shape!!!

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Put “Police Officer” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Candy Jar” (Netflix/Film) EcaExtras@gmail.com

* Male & Female High School student types – All Ethnicities 18 – 20yrs

* Put “High School Debaters” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Men/Women – “News Anchor” types (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Military or Police Experience

* Men 5’10 or Taller // Women 5’6 or Taller

* Shoot Dates: April 3rd – Early June (Not all dates in between)

* Put “DM Soldier” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World )

* Seeking: Caucasian Male Piano Double 16 – 20yrs

* MUST be experienced Piano Players….Shoots: April 6th

* Home Schooled Kids are encouraged to apply.

* Put “PIANO” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya..MaryLou..MacGyver..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident …Insatiable

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com

(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)

* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Towns People” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com

* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.

* Put “Medical Personnel” in subject line.