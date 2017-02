Average tooth fairy payout at record high Good Day Average tooth fairy payout at record high Tuesday, February 28, is national Tooth Fairy Day.

In honor of Tooth Fairy Day, it's a great time to look back on one of dental care's little helpers and to keep encouraging our children to develop good dental hygiene.

Turns out, kids are cashing in on losing teeth. According to a new poll, the tooth fairy is paying an all-time high average of $4.66 per tooth.

What's the going rate in your house?