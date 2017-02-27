Max brings joy to young dancers with special needs

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Max is working hard to become a service dog, and making many new friends along the way.
Over the weekend, the Golden Retriever puppy visited The Dancer's Studio in Johns Creek for its Bashing Boundaries program, which is a movement dance class for special needs children.
Program organizers said things like this help to put smiles on the dancers' faces, as well as motivate them in other ways.
FOX 5 Storm Team's Joanne Feldman attended the event and shared several photos of Max meeting the young dancers Saturday morning.
