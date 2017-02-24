Burgers with Buck: Local Republic

- There is no rhyme or reason as to why it took #BurgersWithBuck a full 74 episodes to finally make it to Gwinnett County. However, the Mr. Jones Burger at Local Republic on the historic Lawrenceville Square, was worth the wait.

First of all, if you are local, but haven't been to Local Republic in a while, you may not recognize the place as their new location is much bigger than you remember. But what you will recognize is the great variety of delicious burgers which have earned a lot of notoriety both inside and outside the Gwinnett County line.

#BWB tried the Mr. Jones Burger which is named after a regular customer (to hear the full story, click on the link). It includes an eight ounce pattie on a whole wheat bun with a heaping helping of house made Pimento Cheese, a couple of slices of very thick cut bacon, and sliced jalapeno.

Watch Buck try the Mr. Jones Burger!

I've been told I should have tried either The Sink Burger, which includes a sunny side up egg and whatever else the kitchen wants to throw on it, or the Patrick Swayze Burger, complete with provolone and ghost pepper salsa that "Nobody puts in the corner". These are just a few of the seven different burgers on the menu, including a black bean variety if you are so inclined. Just several more reasons for #BurgersWithBuck to pay another visit to Lawrenceville.

For more information on Local Republic in Lawrenceville, including menu, history, specials, and hours of operation... go to their website, http://thelocalrepublic.com/.

