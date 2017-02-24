Historic Motofest takes over Georgia Dome

- Time is running out for the Georgia Dome, but before Atlanta's new stadium opens up, the old one will make history one more time.

For the first time ever, Monster Energy Supercross and AMSOIL Arenacross will compete at the same venue during the same weekend. Called Motofest, the four-day event will take place February 24-27 at the Georgia Dome, bringing the biggest stars in stadium motorcycle racing to Atlanta. AMSOIL Arenacross makes its Atlanta debut on Friday the 24th, with a pre-race party starting at 5:30 p.m. and the main event beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Watch as Motofest takes over at the Georgia Dome

Then, Monster Energy Supercross takes over on Saturday the 25th, with Fan Fest taking place from noon to 6:00 p.m. and racing starting at 6:30 p.m. Amateur competitors take over on Sunday, with AMSOIL Arenacross Amateur Day allowing amateurs to compete on the same track as the pros.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken couldn't resist the chance to jump on a bike and join in the action -- so he spent the morning at the Georgia Dome, helping to kick off this historic occasion.