Official Daytona Day recipes from Chef Gordon Ramsay

The Daytona 500 is back! We’ve partnered with celebrity chef and FOX star Gordon Ramsay (MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Hotel Hell) to create a fantastic menu for your Daytona 500 viewing party. These classic comfort foods are met with a gourmet twist—like bacon sweet potato tater tots—sure to wow all of your guests.
Full Menu
Coleslaw
Mac and Beer Cheese
Bacon Sweet Potato Tater Tots
with Sriracha honey dipping sauce
Grilled Romaine Salad
with rajas, polenta, croutons and chipotle horseradish dressing
Pulled Pork
Chocolate Cake
with Triple B sauce (bacon, bourbon and butterscotch)
Daytona Destroyer
drink
We would love to see your Daytona photos! Please use #FOX5DaytonaDay on your social media posts.
Be sure to watch the Daytona 500 Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. only on FOX 5!