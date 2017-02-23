Max meets Canine Assistants recipient and his beloved service dog

- Max the puppy has been making a lot of new friends as he works to become a service dog.

The Golden Retriever is currently staying with his third FOX 5 foster Neil Mazur, VP of Engineering and Operations, who happens to live in the same neighborhood as a Canine Assistants recipient.

MORE: Max moves to the FOX 5 engineering & operations department

Last weekend, Neil took Max to meet Chip and his sweet service dog, Vera.

"It was a really cool experience for Max to get to see a service dog working in the world," Max's Canine Assistants instructor Kristen LaFevers said on Good Day Atlanta Tuesday morning.

Look who I met this weekend! My friend Chip & his @CanineAssistant service dog, Vera! I loved seeing how she helps Chip. #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/XA2aS4A1EG — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) February 19, 2017

Chip and Vera have been together for several years now. Learn more about their journey together here.

MORE: Operation Max

Max will be with Neil in engineering for one more week. He'll then move back to the sales department and stay with Account Executive Donna Bell, who was Max's first foster parent at FOX 5. Max will continue rotating with his small team of dedicated fosters who are working closely with Canine Assistants as they teach him everything he needs to know about being a service dog.

You can keep up with Max's journey on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. You can also watch Max Monday-Friday on Good Day Atlanta.