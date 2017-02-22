Broadway's 'Phantom' takes over Atlanta's Fox Theatre

- It's the longest-running show on Broadway, winning the Best Musical Tony in 1988 and going strong ever since. Now, The Phantom of the Opera is coming back to Atlanta for a spellbinding week of magic, mystery, and music.

The U.S. Tour of the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical will take over the Fox Theatre stage from February 22 through March 5, featuring the 25th Anniversary staging by director Laurence Connor. Actor Derrick Davis stars as The Phantom, who haunts an Opera House in Paris and falls in love with the beautiful and talented Christine, played by Katie Travis. The production features some incredible special effects, including a falling chandelier and a scene featuring a boat sailing on the dark and eerie canals under the Opera House.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Fox Theatre, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the cast and crew bring "The Music of the Night" to life.