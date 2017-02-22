Casting Call: February 22, 2017

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.



Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra." Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. When it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not... Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself.

If you're right for a part - they'll call you. If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com (Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt)

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Caucasian Identical Twin Infants (up to 1yr old) – Submit ASAP//Shoots THIS FRIDAY

* …or just Caucasian Infants (up to a 1yr old)

* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998

* Put “Identical Twins, Old Car” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com

(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)

* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Towns People” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Men/Women – “Lawyer” Types – All Ethnicities (Business attire in pics) 21yrs & Older

* Men/Women – News Anchors, Stenographers w/equipment, etc. 18yrs & Older

* Women – Wives of Athlete types, WAG’s, etc. (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Cab Casting

“GREENLEAF” (TV) GREENLEAFExtras@gmail.com

(Oprah leads an Ensemble Cast)

* Men & Women – 100 Church Goers, 10 Ushers, 10 Deacons, for a Church Scene

* All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs

* Put “TRIUMPH” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: February Special Offer – FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity)

* Men & Women in Great Shape/Physically Fit – All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects )

I, Tonya..MaryLou..MacGyver..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Seeking Men w/a “GI Joe” look – Tactical Military Training a plus 21yrs & Older

* Put “GI Joe” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)

* Seeking Black Men who are experienced “Equestrians” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Equestrian” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: 10yr. Old…Light Skinned African American Girl

* Put “Young Ruby” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World )

* Seeking “High School Students” – All Ethnicities 17 – 19yrs

* Shoots Multiple Days….March 6th – Mid April

* Home Schooled Kids are encouraged to apply.

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* “Police Officer” types – MUST be in great shape!!! (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: Male & Female “Asians, Hispanics & Brazilians” 18 – 60yrs

* Put “Police Officer, Asian, Hispanic, Brazilian” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Print Ad for a Power Company” (High Rate – pays more $$$)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Male & Female “STUDENTS” – All Ethnicities 12 – 16yrs

* Include: Child's Name, Age, Ht, Wt, B-Day (Also) Parents Name & Phone Number.

* Shoots: Multiple Days….March 14th & 15th – MUST be available for ALL DAYS

* In Person CallBacks: This Thursday (2/23)

* Put “STUDENT” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Print Ad for a Power Company” (High Rate – pays more $$$)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Male “Construction Worker // Blue-Collar” types – All Ethnicities 27 – 45yrs

* Shoots: Multiple Days….March 14th & 15th – MUST be available for ALL DAYS

* In Person CallBacks: This Thursday (2/23)

* Put “CONTRUCTION” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Print Ad for a Power Company” (High Rate – pays more $$$)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking Female to portray a “MOTHER” – All Ethnicities 27 – 37yrs

* Submit as a Mother/Baby combo if you’d like to work with your own child.

* Shoots: Multiple Days….March 14th & 15th – MUST be available for ALL DAYS

* In Person CallBacks: This Thursday (2/23)

* Put “MOTHER, or REAL MOM & CHILD” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Print Ad for a Power Company” (High Rate – pays more $$$)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Male & Female “BABY” – All Ethnicities 6 – 18months

* Include in Submission: Child's Age, Birthdate (Also) Parents Name & Phone Number.

* Shoots: Multiple Days….March 14th & 15th – MUST be available for ALL DAYS

* In Person CallBacks: This Thursday (2/23)

* Put “BABY” in subject line